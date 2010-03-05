The perfect charter yacht for water sports enthusiasts – toys and tender onboard Marnaya include water skis, jet ski, a kneeboard; a 5m Novurania Rib, 3.6m Avon Rib and sailing boat.



Accommodation comprises two spacious doubles, two twins and one convertible cabin with Pullman berths. Marnaya also carries a dedicated crew of five to ensure a relaxed luxury charter.

Motor yacht Marnaya has a cruising speed of 26 knots from her MTU 16V engines.



Be among the first to charter this brand new Maiora 32, available for luxury charter breaks this summer in the East and West Mediterranean.