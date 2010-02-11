Superyacht Miss Michelle offers accommodation for 10 guests in five large staterooms, including a full-beam, main-deck master suite. The luxury charter yacht was built by Westport and is the first in the newly restyled Westport 40M Series.

Miss Michelle is dedicated to entertainment and relaxation: “We have two separate entertainment areas inside and three outside, to allow guests to enjoy movies and satellite TV all over the boat – and even in the hot tub,” says Capt. Wellnitz.

“The ample space on the flybridge can be used for lounging, hot-tubbing and dining simultaneously. We have fridges and freezers on every outdoor deck for guests to have access to drinks and snacks.”



Miss Michelle takes guests to their ultimate vacation destinations faster than many charter yachts, thanks to her semi-displacement hull, powered by twin MTU engines, which provide a cruising speed of 20 knots. Once there, she’s an ultra-stable platform thanks to at-anchor stabilization.



Miss Michelle is currently in the Turks & Caicos for the month of February, after which she will move to The Bahamas. This summer, Capt. Wellnitz has an exciting itinerary planned that will take the yacht to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, including Venice, Croatia, Turkey and the Amalfi Coast.



Winter Charter Rate

$120,000 per week, plus expenses



High Seaon Summer Charter Rate

$140,000 per week, plus expenses



Low Season Summer Charter Rate

U.S. $130,000 per week, plus expenses

