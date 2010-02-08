M/Y ODESSA

The striking back and silver yacht accommodates up to 12 guests in six luxurious staterooms, fitted with iPod docks and access to the central Kaleidescape entertainment system.



Motor yacht Odessa’s stylish interior was designed by Armani Casa. “While some would call it minimal, I would call the interior modern, organized and thoughtful,” says Capt. Lowden.

“The yacht has an elevator to all decks, a 12-person hot tub, an exterior BBQ and a 50-inch plasma that deploys from the flybridge hardtop to allow for watching sports during the day and open-air movies at night," says Capt. Lowden. "People really, really love the yacht inside and out.”



Odessa’s designers had her 10-person crew in mind as well as the guests. “Great care was taken during the design and build to make servicing the guests not only a priority but also easier on the crew. Wine and beverage storage was not only increased, but it also was spread out all over the yacht so that guests could have easy access to it,” Capt. Lowden explains.



All staterooms and guest areas also have call buttons on the television remotes that will text a crew member.



Odessa will be at the Christensen Shipyards display at the Yacht & Brokerage Show in Miami Beach, which runs from 11th -15th February 2010.

Superyacht Odessa is available for charter in The Bahamas this winter season and will be available for charter this summer, in the Western Mediterranean. “She already has a three-week booking for July 2010,” said Jennifer Saia, President and Charter Specialist at The Sacks Group.

Winter Charter Rates in the Bahamas

U.S. $240,000 per week, plus expenses.

West Mediterranean High Season Rates

U.S. $285,000 per week, plus expenses

West Mediterranean Low Season Rates

U.S. $275,000 per week, plus expenses