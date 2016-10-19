Now available in the Caribbean for the first time, Imperial Yachts is offering a winter experience like no other on board their latest addition to the charter fleet; the 82 metre Abeking & Rasmussen superyacht which was delivered in 2015.

With impeccable records for charter already across the Med and the Red Sea, this new superyacht features sleek and elegant styling from exterior to interior. On board features include complete Spa and Massage area, Jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor cinemas as well as state-of-the-art accommodation for 12 guests in 6 luxury staterooms.

Available from the beginning of December, RoMEA is truly an exciting addition to the both the Imperial Yachts charter fleet and the Caribbean armada.

To watch a full interview with Imperial Yachts Founder Evgeniy Kochman and Director Julia Simpson, click here.