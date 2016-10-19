Charter RoMEA in the Caribbean for the First Time
Superyacht charter in the Caribbean is one of the world’s most unrivalled luxury experiences, and life on board RoMEA was seemingly engineered for cruising the waters of the crisp white coasts thanks to a world of on board amenities designed for charter.
Now available in the Caribbean for the first time, Imperial Yachts is offering a winter experience like no other on board their latest addition to the charter fleet; the 82 metre Abeking & Rasmussen superyacht which was delivered in 2015.
With impeccable records for charter already across the Med and the Red Sea, this new superyacht features sleek and elegant styling from exterior to interior. On board features include complete Spa and Massage area, Jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor cinemas as well as state-of-the-art accommodation for 12 guests in 6 luxury staterooms.
Available from the beginning of December, RoMEA is truly an exciting addition to the both the Imperial Yachts charter fleet and the Caribbean armada.
To watch a full interview with Imperial Yachts Founder Evgeniy Kochman and Director Julia Simpson, click here.