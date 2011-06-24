M/Y Anassa, meaning ‘Queen’ in ancient Greek, was built to accommodate guests in complete comfort; allowing them to explore the finest parts of the world with luxury at their fingertips.

Available, and most suitable, for cruising in Greece, Croatia and Turkey, M/Y Anassa allows guests to travel to the more remote locations and islands in style and without any issue of size.

Her sundeck is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean weather whilst indulging in a cocktail, whilst her comfortable and expertly designed interior provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere to entertain or dine on some of the finest gourmet food.

This impressive superyacht is captained by Nickos Panou, one of the charter markets finest A Class Captain’s. Captain Panou and his team of experience, dedicated and talented crew members are there to ensure any charter journey is lived to the guest’s direct specification and safety.

Powered by two 1800hp C32 CAT engines, M/Y Anassa is capable of maintaining a cruising speed of 27 knots for those who like to explore the Mediterranean with a little more speed.

M/Y Anassa is an outstanding luxury yacht and can accommodate 9 guests in four well-appointed cabins; consisting of two doubles and two twins.

M/Y Anassa is available for charter through Atalanta Golden Yachts during High Season for €45,000 p/w and Low Season for €38,000 p/w.

