Measuring 73m, this brand-new yacht took the Monaco Yacht Show by storm and is now set to start an incredible charter career.

To mark her arrival to the charter market, YPI Charter has introduced new rates; offering 3 days extra for free with 7 days in the Caribbean this winter and 4 days extra when guests book 10 days.

With the Winter now rolling in and the holiday season amongst us, Axioma looks to be a stunning option for those looking to escape the usual festive settings.