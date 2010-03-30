Jiva was built by Sunseeker in 2008 and blends stylish exterior lines with contemporary accommodation and long-distance cruising capabilities.



Inside her sleek exterior, Jiva boasts spacious and contemporary living areas and sleeps up to 10 guests in five suites.



Accommodation comprises a master stateroom situated on the main deck with walk-in wardrobe and large en suite, and four guest cabins located on the lower deck. All rooms benefit from plasma TV screens and DVD and music systems.

Superyacht Jiva offers state-of-the-art satellite communication systems and entertainment systems, as well as an array of watersports equipment.

Situated in the Principality of Monaco, motor yacht Jiva is ideally located for cruising the French Riviera, Italian Riviera, Corsica and Sardinia.



Jiva carries a professional crew of five under the management of Captain Toby Gitsham, to ensure that guests enjoy a relaxed luxury charter holiday.

Jiva Charter Rates

The weekly charter rate for Jiva starts at EUR€105,000.00.