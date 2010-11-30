Having been sold just one week ago by Moran Yacht & Ship, the renowned superyacht Madsummer has now reportedly undergone a change of name to ‘TV’ and has been announced as available for charter in the Caribbean through Edmiston & Company’s New York office.

With dates still available in the Caribbean, superyacht TV is presenting the ideal charter opportunity for the winter season; offering tranquil blue waters, rich culture and lush wildlife alongside one of the most impressive charter shows on the superyacht calendar, the Antigua Yacht Show.

Designed by Espen Oeino and built by Lürssen in 2008, TV was constructed to sleep 12 guests in unrivalled luxury and comfort as well as providing a wealth of unique luxury features such as a spa, sauna, sea terrace and an impressively sized owner’s deck with Jacuzzi.