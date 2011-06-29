This 34m (100’) superyacht is capable of achieving an astonishing top speed of 50 knots; combining performance, power and design to create a unique, open spaced yacht with a more primal edge.

Built by Baia High Performance Yachts in April 2010, this expertly designed superyacht is one of the most idyllic charter yachts on the market today. Mirage was designed to reach high speeds through raw power whilst maintaining an enviable level of comfort on board.

Mirage is a truly exhilarating yacht, sporting a deep purple hull with a silver superstructure to provide an exterior style to match the ferocity of her performance.

Her full length crystal structure offers an uninterrupted sea view and stylish accommodations, never seen before on an open yacht. Harmony has been created between her interior and exterior living spaces whilst providing full protection from the elements.

The ample bow seating area comfortably accommodates all guests for lunch under the shade of the bimini or evening drinks with a 360° view of the seascape. Mirage also holds a spectacular hydraulic opening sunroof for unhindered views of the sky whilst dining with friends.

Seclude yourself on the large sun lounge pillows on the sun deck or immerse yourself in the crystal clear Mediterranean waters from the swimming platform.

Her interior design was created to offer light, spacious and comfortable living areas, such as her full-width master suite; showered with light through large windows. Mirage also holds a spacious VIP cabin with a double bed alongside two twin guest cabins, all with en-suite and one pullman each.