Charter Superyacht Moonbird in the Caribbean
Dubois Yachts has announced a new opening in the charter schedule for the 37m sailing yacht Moonbird, which is now available for charter in the Caribbean over the Thanksgiving period.
Launched in 2003 by Fitzroy Yachts, superyacht Moonbird is a sleek and sophisticated vessel with
an elegant interior and superb performance which makes her an extremely popular charter yacht.
Her cool, charcoal grey colour scheme and flowing lines are a superb example of form and function and with ample space for up to eight guests in three staterooms, Moonbird is a truly remarkable sailing yacht for any guest who wants to charter in true style.
Available for charter with Dubois Yachts in the Caribbean throughout the Thanksgiving period for a weekly rate of €75,000.