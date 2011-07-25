Launched in 2003 by Fitzroy Yachts, superyacht Moonbird is a sleek and sophisticated vessel with

an elegant interior and superb performance which makes her an extremely popular charter yacht.

Her cool, charcoal grey colour scheme and flowing lines are a superb example of form and function and with ample space for up to eight guests in three staterooms, Moonbird is a truly remarkable sailing yacht for any guest who wants to charter in true style.

Available for charter with Dubois Yachts in the Caribbean throughout the Thanksgiving period for a weekly rate of €75,000.