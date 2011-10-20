Widely renowned in the global charter market, Sherakhan is a truly classical motor yacht which faces more and more charter demand as every season passes. She was originally launched in 1966 by the Dutch shipyard Scheepswerf A. Vuyk & Zonen, but after her major refit project in 2005 she holds a perfect combination of classic styling, expert Dutch construction, modernised interior design and state-of-the-art technical systems.

Sherakhan is popular with large charter groups of up to 26 guests; however, she also offers an equally well suited experience to smaller groups of 8 or more, and with a crew of 19-22, the service onboard is guaranteed to be excellent.

Charter guests of all ages are catered for on this superyacht as her updated facilities include a gym, spa and even a beauty salon with qualified beauty therapist and masseuse. All of this luxury, combined with all the usual adrenal enhancers, create the perfect cruising accessories – not forgetting the 18 person Jacuzzi on the sun deck.

For those who value relaxing in the sun in the day, Sherakhan’s open exterior spaces are matched beautifully by the spacious and expertly designed décor which offers a light and informal surrounding to entertain or relax well into the evening. An unrivalled charter experience which promises to keep her sterling charter reputation for a long time to come.