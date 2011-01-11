Superyacht Alexander was originally built in 1965 as a passenger vessel and was converted into a spectacular luxury superyacht in 1985 and extensively refitted 1998. This 122m sea-faring giant is a unique and sophisticated vessel with attractions for even the most discerning charter guests.

Currently available for charter through Privatsea Yachting, Alexander offers guests expansive exterior and interior spaces, a night-club bar, a full cinema with the ability to seat 27 people, a children’s playroom, a beauty salon and a vast dining room to sample some of the finest gourmet food on the ocean.

Other exciting charter elements of this vessel include a palatial reception area, a gym, personal music room, a miniaturised hospital, helipad, and an impressively sized pool and Jacuzzi.

Her luxuriously designed interiors showcase style and elegance throughout and offer a range of spaces to enjoy onboard with space to accommodate a staggering 80 guests in 40 luxurious cabins with an expert crew of 60 to meet your every demand.

Listed at number 12 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts, Alexander sits proudly beside the biggest and best vessels in the world and offers the perfect opportunity for a relaxing getaway or a sophisticated party cruise for any guest.

Superyachts.com will be launching the brand-new Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast for 2011 this week - announcing all of the largest yachts we expect to see hit the water this year.