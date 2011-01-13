To coincide with the launch of the newly released Superyachts.com 2011 Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast, we take a look at Northern Star, a charter vessel with charm, style and sophistication.

Built in 2009 by Lürssen, one of the most respected German shipyards in the world, superyacht Northern Star was designed by Espen Oeino to combine long-range cruising and luxurious comfort.

Her Pauline Nunns interior is one of sophisticated luxury, reflecting the characteristics of a grand country house across six spacious decks alongside extensive exterior spaces for al fresco dining or entertaining family or corporate guests.

Some of her more attractive charter facilities include a helicopter and helipad, a Jacuzzi, gymnasium and tenders & toys, ranging from Jet Skis to snorkelling equipment.

With the capability to sleep 12 guests in six expertly designed cabins, superyacht Northern Star also offers a world-class crew of 22 to help make your every desire a reality.

Travel the world with this superb example of superyacht construction, built with an ice-strengthened hull and state-of-the-art stabilisation systems with integrated vibration and noise reduction to provide range, comfort and relaxation for any charter guest.

Northern Star is capable of reaching a top of 18 knots and is available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean. For more interior shots of Northern Star, click here.