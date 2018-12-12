Charter Wild Waters: Whitsunday Islands

The Whitsunday Islands and waters are rich with wildlife, the beaches and coves are places of magic. Sink your feet into the white sands of world-famous Whitehaven Beach, renowned the world over for its tranquil beauty and for the natural wonder that is Hill Inlet, where the sands and sea swirl together to create a marble landscape of beautiful blue hues.

Hike an island trail to secret bays, or simply take to the waters on your charter yacht and set sail across the sparkling azure waters, keeping company with the playful dolphins and huge rays.

The Whitsunday islands, whilst beautiful in their own right, also make for the perfect base upon which you can fully explore one of the rarest aquatic wonders of the world: The Great Barrier Reef. The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest reef system comprising nearly 3,000 individual reefs and 900 islands.

It stretches for over 2,600km, covering approximately 350,000 square kilometres and if filled to the brim with colourful and exotic aquatic creatures, including endangered sea turtles and the gentle giants which are known as dugongs.

Visit secluded beaches and bays typically only visited by the locals and enjoy tropical bush walks on some of the Whitsunday Islands’ national parkland, and stop at Nara Inlet to see Aboriginal cave drawings. Make a stop at Daydream Island to visit the famous Daydream Island Resort and Spa for the ultimate experience in luxurious relaxation.

The resort also has action-packed activities for the whole family to enjoy; from mini-golf to the fantastic family pools and parks and the outdoor aquarium where children (and parents!) can try their hand at feeding stingrays and sharks.

Take an evening swim under the stars in the warm waters of the Coral Sea, which stay beautifully temperate at 26 degrees Celsius all year round. Or for more adrenaline-pumping action, you can join a jet-ski, powerboat or rafting tour and skim across the water at high speed, or take a scenic flight and soar above the islands and reef from the air.

For those wishing to stay off the water for a period of your charter adventure, look no further than qualia, a chic, luxury resort located on Hamilton Island where you can become truly immersed in the natural beauty of the Whitsunday Islands.

Each private suite has a bespoke infinity pool which draws the eye outwards of the balcony to the clear blue waters of the Coral Sea. Described as a 'private world of sensory perfection', this resort is truly the place to be to feel a part of the sun-drenched location.