Launched in 2009, this 47m motor yacht is a vessel with true style and sophistication, offering ample space on board, draped in a contemporary interior design by Omega Architects, as well as a characteristic exterior styling from Heesen Yachts.

Just some of the unique elements of this yacht can be found in the upper deck’s Skylounge, where guests can congregate around the piano – adding a classical edge to the superyacht’s interior – or relax in front of the plasma TV, hidden behind a piece of art commissioned especially for the yacht by Glass Deco.

On the sundeck, guests can enjoy the fruits of having an open-air gym and spa-pool area to relax in or just soak up the sun on one her many sun-pads.

4You can easily accommodate 10 guests in 5 staterooms, offering a full beam master cabin located on the main deck alongside 3 double staterooms and 1 twin below.

Superyacht 4You will be available for the 2011 MIPIM Real-Estate Conference, held in Cannes on 8-11 March, or the Cannes Film Festival – the long awaited and highly exclusive event which takes place from 11-22 May.

Last year we commented on how the festival acts as the perfect reason to charter a luxury yacht; offering exclusive evening events attended by renowned international film stars alongside some of the finest yachts in the world set against the stunning backdrop of Cannes.

For more information on chartering superyacht 4You through Moran Yacht & Ship - click here.