At first glance, the scale of the deep blue hull and striking white superstructure offer an imposing first impression; however, this gentle giant is a modern take on traditional yachting values. Her Reymond Langton exterior aesthetic softens the scale thanks to flowing lines and elegantly executed style, but it’s onboard where Amaryllis comes to life.

The exterior spaces are vast, and carry the first impression of size from the water all the way to the deck. Launched in 2011, this is one of the beamiest yachts in the Abeking & Rasmussen portfolio, and offers up an impressive amount of versatility for those looking to relax, dine and drink against their chosen charter backdrops; even offering a 5-metre pool with changing colours.

The 12 guests on board are accommodated in 6 cabins, including an owner’s deck with private terrace and a VIP on the main deck, staying on board is part of the comfort at hand. The gym and spa facilities on board are there to add a dimension of well-being, while the highly-skilled crew bring home the five-star comfort.

The Art Deco interior is another addition to the luxury levels on board, with opulent whites, woods and creams complimenting intricate detailing throughout. The giant saloon with plush seating areas feels as much a part of home as the lavish suites in which to retreat after a long day exploring the tender garage.

Often spotted in the UK and Northern Europe, Amaryllis' chosen winter cruising grounds of the Caribbean and The Bahamas are a traditional choice, but a fitting backdrop for a superyacht filled with every aspect of the superyacht lifestyle.