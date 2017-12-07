The elegance of Aquila runs deep in the DNA of the 85.60-metre superyacht, with expert construction by Derecktor, a striking, flowing style by Tim Heywood and, arguably, one of the finest interior updates on the refit market thanks to the award-winning work of British shipyard Pendennis.

Outside, the four decks of Aquila offer a huge amount of external space for those stepping onto the teak to relax. The alfresco dining of the three aft decks and expansive sun deck (with new forward areas) are enhanced by countless additions such as a large Jacuzzi, dining areas, day bar and treatment room to compliment the chosen backdrop of the day. There is even a DJ booth, smoke machine, light show and space for plenty of guests for parties, showing the true ‘day and night’ versatility of the charter yacht.

This also applies to her vast beach club, offering open spaces and an arsenal of toys to turn the ocean on which the yacht sits, into an extension of life on board.

Moving indoors and the original interior was transformed from a traditional decor to an effortlessly cool, contemporary and stripped-back style. The 11.2-metre chandelier on board is just one of the notable design elements throughout the boat, which extends from sun deck to lower deck and showers Aquila’s chromes, colours and marble in an elegant light.

Other layouts and design features include a cosy cinema room and the incredible Owner’s deck. This giant space offers a private terrace spanning 60 square metres overlooking the bow, a hair salon, study and massage room to please any guest.

The exclusive members club feel carries through to the rest of the yacht, with wide and open saloons, gym, more massage rooms and ‘London Bar’; a part of the renewal project which enhances the charter appeal of one of the world’s finest refits even further.

Available for charter across the Bahamas & Caribbean this Winter through Burgess, Aquila is also a choice for the future summer months as she heads from her current position in the Americas to the traditional cruising grounds of the Mediterranean.