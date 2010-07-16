From July 31st – August 7th, the Isle of Wight’s leading event will offer the opportunity to hire some of the finest charter yachts in the country. Still available on selected days is the stunning motor yacht High Energy.

With its progressive exterior design and flawless interiors, this brand new 27m Sunseeker Yacht is the largest and most luxurious yacht of its kind available for charter in the UK. High Energy provides two capacious decks for entertaining: The saloon deck provides a large open plan dining and seating area, which opens up into a sizeable aft cockpit. This area can be laid for an alfresco lunch-buffet or can simply be used as a comfortable seating area.

The large, spacious flybridge provides a second arena for entertaining guests. Equipped with its own bar and opulent seating areas, this expanse also has the advantage of an optional hard top roof, to cover the main body and sides of the flybridge.

Superyacht High Energy is beautifully appointed to entertain colleagues, family or friends. Available for a full inclusive day of charter at the 2010 Cowes Week, charter guests will receive High Energy all day, a captain and crew, fuel, moorings, continental breakfast, afternoon tea served onboard, champagne, wine and beer served onboard and a three course lunch at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club.

Also for charter at Cowes Week 2010 will be the Sunseeker 72’ Predator ‘Enigma’ and the 50’ Sunseeker Manhattan ‘Pure Blue’.