Taking place on Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th of June 2010, in association with MTU UK Ltd, the event will be an ideal opportunity to see a whole range of Sunseeker yachts alongside other attractions such as prestige cars and motorbikes.

The immaculately presented M/Y High Energy will be taking centre stage, offering appointments and viewings booked prior to the event. Viewings of the yachts will hold the chance to speak to the captain and discuss tailor-made itineraries for charter cruises and entertaining aboard the £4.5 million luxury motor yacht.

Designed for charter, High Energy is a stunning flybridge motor yacht which holds a sleek exterior style and an interior design which provides comfort and opulence, as well as state-of-the-art entertainment. M/Y High Energy is ideal for entertaining, capable of hosting 35 guests aboard her flybridge, with optional cocktail mixologist or Michelin Chefs for added appeal.

Particular features of the 26m motor yacht includes an elegant saloon with dining for up to eight, four beautifully appointed en suite cabins with heated bathroom floors, LCD TV’s and a bar located on the flybridge.

Motor Yacht High Energy will be available for day charters in the Solent as well as longer, overnight charters to the West Country, Isles of Scilly and Northern France.

For more information about the Open Weekend, contact Sunseeker on [email protected] or phone +44 (0)1202 682890.