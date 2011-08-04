Melina C is one of Maiora’s finest superyachts to date, combining truly innovative features, state-of-the-art technology and a sleek, futuristic exterior styling.

Her modern, subtle interior design is another impressive element, offering charter guests complete comfort and contemporary luxury whilst at sea.

Melina C can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins and can maintain a cruising speed of 23 knots, making her the perfect cruising yacht for an idyllic week on the water.

Currently located in Athens, Melina C will be making her way to Bodrum, Turkey for available charter dates starting from the 15th of August and will be returning to Greece from the 1st of September.