With her recent winter upgrades scheduled for completion soon, Pollux is set to begin her new season from 19th – 26th of May in Greece. Pollux is a beautifully maintained, unique superyacht and offers charter bookings with true 5-star services on board.

Pollux was built and launched in Italy with a simple and distinctive hull and superstructure and underwent a major refit in 2008; however alongside all her Italian charm on the exterior, her Donald Starkey interior is the real focus for charter guests.

This 33.10m superyacht was named after one of the “Gods of Sparta” and stands as one of the best Greek charter yachts on the market. Her interior is a fusion of Japanese and art deco themes which revolve on the elements of comfort, relaxation, aesthetics, space and peace.

Her Saloon is bright, open and expertly designed to offer charter guests the ideal atmosphere to relax and enjoy the combination of space and exquisite views.

Guests can dine in true Greek style in the spacious dining area thanks to a remarkably talented chef and make the most of her 5-star crew services with her flybridge bar open for cocktails whenever you choose.

Pollux can accommodate up to 10 guests on board in four cabins and total comfort due to being located on the lower deck. Her full beam master suite is open and styled to offer relaxation whilst providing a luxurious edge with an en-suite styled in gold, silver and marble. The VIP cabin also boasts similar comforts as the master, offering the same attention to detail throughout the sophisticated design.

Alongside the spacious master and the luxuriously designed VIP staterooms, Pollux provides accommodation through two twin cabins with an extra Pullman berth in each and ensuite.

Pollux also offers a generous amount of exterior space, ideal for entertaining or stretching out with friends or family in the sun. The aft deck provides guests with a large table to dine whilst surrounding by the lapping waves of the ocean, whilst her flybridge has been designed for guests to take full advantage of the open air.

The wealth of superyacht toys and jet-skis on Pollux adds a third dimension to her charter appeal, allowing guests to make the most of the water, waves and underwater worlds.

Pollux is available in Greece and Montenegro / Croatia through Seascape Yacht Charters for €64,000 p/w in high season and €58,000 p/w in low season.