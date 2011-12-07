Like previous editions of the Antigua Charter Show, the event will take place at the Nelson’s Dockyard Marina in English Harbor, the Falmouth Harbor Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina located in Falmouth Harbor. These magnificent yachts are just a e vessels on display this year, running from the 4th-10th of December.

Air

Represented by the International Yacht Register, this remarkable 81m (265’) Feadship superyacht is the largest vessel at the Charter Show this year. After being launched earlier this year, Air quickly entered into the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts Roster at number 64 and no doubt stands as the largest charter yacht in Antigua.

Panthalassa

This exquisite 56m (183.73’) sailing yacht, available for charter through Y.CO, was launched in 2010 by the world leading Italian yacht builders Perini Navi. Panthalassa’s design by Ron Holland adds to the striking Perini Navi characteristics whilst her contemporary interior from revered designers Foster & Partners creates a fusion of modern luxury on the water.

Lady Joy

After being launched in 2007 by Christensen Yachts, this 48m superyacht quickly became one of the leading vessels on the Caribbean charter market with Sapphire Seas. Lady Joy features an opulent Jacuzzi, elevator serving all decks and plenty of space for dining or entertaining outside; a true five-star luxury yacht.

Charisma

This striking 46m Feadship is a superyacht that lives up to its name; featuring expert exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects and a collaboration interior design from Leonard Melse, Donald Starkey and Andrew Sheinman. Available for charter through YPI, Charisma is a custom-built yacht with a lot to offer charter guests in the Caribbean this winter.

Oceans Seven²

Two goals were set in the very first stage of planning Oceans Seven Squared: full-on comfort for the most discerning guests and sailing excellence for her experienced owner. Oceans Seven² is the only sailing yacht offering the alternatives of 4 king size berths, 8 twin berths, or a suite with one king and two twin berths/settees and two full baths.

Available for charter through Nicholsons Yachts, Oceans Seven² is just one of many jaw-dropping superyachts on display at the 50th Antigua Charter Show this week.