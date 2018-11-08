Chartering America's Largest Yacht Aquila

Aquila was built in the Derecktor shipyard and cruised under the name of Cakewalk until a drastic refit in 2016; exterior styling was overhauled by Redman Whiteley Dixon whilst Susan Young gave the interior a sparkling makeover. After 12 months of renovation implemented by over 1000 employees, the vessel emerged from the steel shed impeccably revised and infinitely upgraded.

The new and improved Aquila is as impressive in her capabilities as she is in her size. An abundance of deck space is divided to serve various purposes: The forward sun deck houses a jacuzzi, bar and luxurious treatment room, whilst all four decks aft volunteer a plethora of spaces for al fresco dining, relaxation and socialising. Finally, a DJ booth, AV system, smoke machine and light show occupies a dedicated party deck; confirmation that there is something for everyone onboard an Aquila charter.

The pervasive feeling inside Aquila is one of tranquility. The shades and shapes that comprise the interior decor are eminently soothing, with a dominant palette of icy silvers, polished woods and crisp whites. This unfussy collaboration is given a touch of homely authenticity in the form of patterned furnishings and soft lighting. Meanwhile, a 11.2m waterfall chandelier cascading through four levels of decks ensures that luxury is not lost; a gorgeous byproduct of this distinguishing feature is the shards of refracted light that are strewn across the marble floor.

In terms of accommodation, Aquila offers a luxury seven stateroom layout to accommodate 12 consisting of a master stateroom, 4 double and 2 twin staterooms. There is also plenty of room to accommodate a sizeable crew of 28, who secure the smooth running, maintenance and service of the boat.

Other aspects that make Aquila a charter representing something bigger and better is her 85 inch screen cinema room and a completely remodelled 60m private deck that overlooks the bow. The luxurious list continues: The 85.6m entails a massage room, hair salon, gym, two massage rooms and chic ‘London Bar’. Exterior spaces are equally entertaining, with a vast beach club where an enticing collection of water toys reside. For fun packed days at anchor Aquila offers guests the usage of numerous tenders, waverunners, jetsurfs, sea kayaks, seabobs, waterskis, snorkelling gear and much more.

Aquila is available for charter with Burgess in the Bahamas and the Caribbean during the winter season and the West Mediterranean in the summer season.