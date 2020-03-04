There is no more luxurious way to discover the hidden treasures of the Eastern Mediterranean than onboard M/Y Air, one of the largest Feadship yachts available for charter. Air is the epitome of the ‘floating palace’, providing 81-metres of complete exclusivity and an enviable base from which to discover the charm and unspoilt paradises of Montenegro, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

Built by the Dutch shipyard in 2011, Air is a staple of simplicity and sophistication, the work of Remi Tessier Design to carve out a minimalistic interior that is brought to life by eye-catching artwork and flowing natural light through the large windows and doorways. The matt black hull makes air a striking and powerful figure on the waters, almost as good a view as can be seen from the Owner’s private observation lounge, which overlooks the eight-metre pool on the expansive main deck forward area.

For a quiet retreat spending time onboard, Air offers plenty of entertainment to cover all moods. Stepping inside, the 21-strong crew will be on hand to ensure the guests are well-pampered. Workouts in the gym can be followed by a wind-down in the steam room and a professional massage room. Around her exterior a seemingly endless supply of perfect sunbathing spots will provide guests with the only issue during their stay, deciding where to lounge. Air provides a sumptuous setting to enjoy everything that the East Med has to offer, from natural gifts such as the picturesque Greek Islands, to the dainty Ephesus in Turkey, one of the best-preserved ancient cities.

The Eastern Mediterranean superyacht destinations offer exclusivity that compliments the private nature of M/Y Air. With world class berthing facilities and luxury hotels galore, and such a vast array of contrasting landscapes all concentrated in one region, this is an unrivalled superyacht hub. For an experience that will live long in the memory, look no further than a charter in the East Med onboard 81m Air.