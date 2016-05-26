Available in the West Mediterranean, IDOL was built by Austal Yachts in 2007 and provides every element required for the unbridled charter experience.

Drawn by Sam Sorgiovanni, this immediately distinctive superyacht is comfortable, fast and features enviable exterior spaces made for charter vacations. On top, IDOL offers a huge sun deck with room for a full bar, extensive dining in the sun or under shaded canvases, Jacuzzi, Basketball, gym, Table Football and sun pads.

To further the fun, IDOL features a whole range of toys such as canoes, jetskis, a transit tender and an inflatable banana boat for a high-octane challenge with the family.

Moving inside, her spacious interior - also by Sorgiovanni - keeps the focus on the experience of being on board by keeping it light and simple. While contemporary in style, each space is understated in design and achieves a level of comfort which enhances any charter vacation.

Her style moves through to the accommodation, keeping a consistent tone across seven luxury staterooms that can sleep a total of twelve guests.

IDOL’s crew, much like her central agents at Hill Robinson, are seasoned veterans and compliment the opportunities of the yacht itself in creating idyllic charter experiences. Find out more about chartering IDOL by clicking here.