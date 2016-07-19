Launched in 2014, the 95.20 metre Kismet was built by one of the most respected shipyards in the world, Lürssen Yachts.

Central agents Moran Yacht & Ship told us how the project began as an evolution of the original 68 metre Lürssen superyacht Kismet.

The new 95.20 metre project provided a platform for the owner to build on his previous iconic yacht and add features to cater for sophisticated charter clients.

“She has had some very high profile charters this past year and they have had nothing but good things to say about the boat, her crew and their experience onboard,” comments Chris Callahan, Marketing Director of Moran Yacht & Ship.

After traversing the Thames in 2015 - showcasing her signature 3D Printed Jaguar bow ornament - this stunning work of modern marine engineering became a highly discussed and sought-after member of the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.

Now, twelve guests can step on board superyacht Kismet to enjoy a charter experience like no other, with the Summer season offering adventure across the East and West Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean to spend her winter months in the sun.

Designed by Espen Oeino, this pedigree-built superyacht has an imposing, yet graceful, modern profile and features exterior spaces to cater for every situation, wherever you are in the world.

Her elaborate interior styling was created by Reymond Langton Design, and expertly fills the expansive space within - thanks to a large beam of 13.80 metres - providing guests on board with a comfortable atmosphere while they make the most of the numerous design elements on board.

The superyacht charter market does not get much more exclusive than Kismet, and while details are still highly secretive, we’ve provided a look at a new set of stunning photos placing the 45th largest yacht in the world in her natural habitat.

Click here for more charter information on superyacht Kismet.