Cheoy Lee Launch Superyacht Mazu

Built in China with a steel hull and composite structure, Mazu is different from her sistership, Marco Polo, as she sports a Burgundy red hull instead of the original green paint work.

Designed by Ron Holland with Naval Architecture from Kasia Milewska of MCC Yachts, Mazu was built by the Cheoy Lee shipyard with an interior design from KCA International London.

Her 9.20m beam offers accommodation for nine guests on board with an owner’s penthouse on the owner’s deck, one VIP double, one guest double and a twin cabin on the lower deck alongside the possibility of turning her gym into a single room.

Mazu is capable of achieving an impressive cruising range of 7000nm at a speed of 11 knots; offering her new owner the possibility of an effortless cruise across the Atlantic or to any other desirable locations across the globe upon her delivery this later year.