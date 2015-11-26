Set against the backdrop of the palm trees of Hainan, situated off the southern coast of China, the event hopes to build on the fact that yachts remain among the top three ultimate luxuries for the Chinese rich – alongside private planes and luxury hotels.

Indeed, go back just sixteen years and China had neither a single yacht nor a marina to speak of. Now, on Hainan Island alone, there are five marinas. The country has taken great strides and it is hoped that the China Rendez-Vous – along with a relaxing of government restrictions – will deliver the kind of boost that could put China’s yacht industry at the top table among the sector’s established elite.

A regular at the show over the years has been Italian yacht maker Ferretti Yachts, which was acquired by a large Chinese conglomerate called Shandong Weichai Group in 2012, and there are few better examples of a company that has taken the nascent Chinse yacht market by storm.

In 2013, the Ferretti Group saw its sales in China double and subsequently made arrangements to move some of its production to China, as well as build a marina in the Hengqin Special Economic Zone near Hong Kong with a local partner. This year the renowned boat builder will once again be bringing with it several notable yachts to showcase in front of a captive audience

Other yacht brands from across the build, charter and brokerage sectors that will be descending on Hainan for tomorrow’s grand opening will be Benetti, Sunseeker, Sanlorenzo, Ocean Independence, Hansen Yacht, Beneteau Group , Maxthon yachts and Sease Yachting.

The 2015 China Rendez-Vous takes place at the Hainan Visun Royal Yacht Club from 27th - 30th November.