The world-renowned Monaco Yacht Show is an annual milestone event for the global superyacht industry. This year's event has attracted premier global luxury lifestyle brands in the private plane and private helicopter sectors, in addition to exhibitors from across the entire luxury yacht sector.

The 2014 Hainan Rendez-Vous's First Stop in Europe Press Conference and Investment Fair will be held during the Monaco Yacht Show, providing a platform for opening a dialog with leading global superyacht firms. The event follows Hainan Rendez-Vous' Beijing Press Conference - the first such event of its global conference schedule. It will provide Hainan Rendez-Vous an opportunity to enter into discussions with super yacht brands concerning future cooperation and to articulate its goals in participating in the show. Wang Dafu, chairman of China VISUN and founder of Hainan Rendez-Vous, will also attend the event to discuss public service plans for marine conservation with Musee Oceanographique de Monaco and to sign a deal appointing Singapore-based media group Blu Inc as the media representative for 2014 Hainan Rendez-Vous.

China VISUN confirmed the termination of its partnership with Yayuan Exhibition Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the firm led by Delphine Lignieres, due to specific needs for further growth and differences in their business philosophies.

According to survey data, 2013 Hainan Rendez-Vous witnessed completion of more than 1 billion yuan ($US 160 million) in transactions, making the event the leading exhibition venue for yachts, business jets and the ultra-lifestyle in China and even across the globe. Wang Dafu said, "We aim to transform Hainan Rendez-Vous into the internationally renowned lifestyle exhibition, providing a platform where international brands can more easily and seamlessly tap into the Chinese market and have a positive influence on consumption styles in China."

Following the trip to Monaco, the organizing committee of 2014 Hainan Rendez-Vous is scheduled to visit several other countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France, as part of the ongoing expansion of its business operations.