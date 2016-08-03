While details of the new 90 metre superyacht project Purity are scarce, this is a design open to enquiries from those walking the docks of the show. Offering European-quality standard, Pride Mega Yachts is on display with this new superyacht concept to further the brand change of 2013.

The new lines of Purity - drawn by Cyrille Bieri Design - reflect a modern yacht with an emphasis on space and contemporary design, with ample exterior areas and an exciting beach club layout. No details have emerged just yet, but this hints at a distinctive style for a characteristic builder undergoing defining changes.

Based on the Chinese Yantai Peninsula, the yard has invested heavily in its facilities, such as a state of the art 4,500sqm facility that includes building sheds, offices, workshops and stores completed in 2014, the shipyard has further invested in 2015 into a fully climate controlled warehouse covering a surface of 2500sqm on two floors including a mezzanine to store relative yacht equipment and owner’s supplies.