Christensen Deliver Superyacht D'Natalin IV

After intensive sea trials in the Pacific Northwest, the latest Christensen 160’ Custom Series was christened D’Natalin IV by her owners in a ceremony which took place in Gig Harbour, Washington.

With a distinctive dark blue hull, and exterior styling from the boards of Christensen’s in-house naval architecture team, she is at once modern and classic, featuring a masculine reverse-shear bow seamlessly tied to more classic elements through the mid and stern sections. Both hull and superstructure are of composite construction using the shipyard’s propriety vacuum infusion techniques.

The strength and grace which define her exterior styling are expanded upon in the interior where Carol Williamson and the owners created a transitional interior design combining traditional raised-panel millwork with furniture and fabrics that are more contemporary.

The result is a timeless and elegant design which will never go out of fashion. D’Natalin IV was built with exceptional attention to detail and holds the build ethics and characteristic styling so synonymous with Christensen Yachts.

“Christensen outdid themselves in delivering the most advanced yacht in their history,” explains her owner. “My family and our project lead, Christian Bakewell, worked very hard with the designers and engineers to get the details right. I could not be more pleased with the results. The layout of her four spacious decks make D’Natalin IV the most comfortable yacht I have ever owned, and I never get tired of staring at her beautiful blue hull”.

“We are so happy to have D’Natalin IV be the first Christensen Shipyard Custom Series Yacht delivered since the 2011 launch of Remember When," adds Joe Foggia of Christensen Shipyards. "This magnificent yacht with its bold red, white and blue exterior motif symbolizes American strength and perserverance, both halmarks of the Christensen brand. The owners of D’Natalin IV were wonderful to work with and are true American patriots for investing in such a beautiful Christensen yacht. We truly appreciate where we are today, because of our valued customers.”