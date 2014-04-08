Christensen Launches Superyacht D'Natalin IV

“We are excited to see the D’Natalin IV sitting in the water perfectly on its lines as designed. The blue hull is flawless in its finish and really strikes the attention of anyone who sees it. We are appreciative of the owners who chose Christensen to build their fourth super-yacht,” states Joe Foggia, CEO Christensen.

Her sophisticated, modern exterior has a navy blue hull, red boot stripe, and white superstructure. The interior, designed by Carol Williamson and Associates, offers an exquisite palate of contemporary décor supported by classical influences. High gloss raised panel Walnut cabinetry and inlay stone floors grace the interior punctuating the high level of quality and detail Christensen has become renowned for.

D’Natalin IV was brokered and owner managed by Christian Bakewell of Merle Wood & Associates. Mr. Bakewell’s experience and professionalism was an integral part of the design and construction of this vessel. Mr. Bakewell commented, “This project was a perfect collaboration between the shipyard and owners; their shared vision, determination, and attention to detail have produced a yacht which is as technically sound as it is beautiful.”

Fully classified & certified to ABS Commercial Yachting Services classification & MCA-LY2 Large Commercial Yacht Code Compliant, D’Natalin IV will complete trials and commissioning and deliver in early May.