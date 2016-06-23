Christensen Launches Superyacht Silver Lining

Silver Lining is an ABS yacht completed for a previous Christensen owner. Her modern, understated exterior styling is matched with a high volume and 2.4 metre draft to provide both space and maneuverability.

She was introduced to the water by a unique cradle-and-launcher system designed to launch yachts in a safer and more stable manner. Once the yacht and cradle are in the water, a system nicknamed the 'Luken Launcher' (named after the shipyard’s founder) takes the innovation further and uses air launchers to safely float the boat on its own.

Silver Lining is one of two yachts set to feature at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Her sistership, Chasseur, is set to be launched later this week to another repeat owner of the Vancouver yard. Both yachts are set to be delivered in July.