Superyacht Chasseur is the 40th Christensen hull to be launched, deployed into the water via a revolutionary new ‘Luken Launcher’ system designed and built by the yard itself. This rapid succession of two yacht launches reflects a new era for the yard, according to President of Christensen, Jim Gilbert.

“These are exciting—in fact, historic—times for Christensen,” explains Gilbert. “After the upheaval of the last few years, the yard is both pushing out an extraordinary volume of work, and reinventing itself in myriad ways.”

Available for sale through each owner, both Silver Lining and Chasseur will be undergoing river and sea trials in the coming weeks with delivery scheduled for this summer. The yachts will depart the Pacific Northwest in early September for a long voyage down, through the Panama Canal and then arriving at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show for a double debut.