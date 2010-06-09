Both yachts will feature an all composite, vacuum infused hull and superstructure, identical in layout. Perfect Pursuit and Deputy Dog will both hold six spacious cabins, including an owners suite, VIP suites and four guest cabins, accommodating up to 12 guests.

The exterior styling reflects the Custom Series image, with a raised forward full-shear bulwark and vertical pilothouse windows. Both generous in volume, Perfect Pursuit and Deputy Dog both hold an estimated gross tonnage of approximately 550GRT.

The yachts are powered by dual MTU 12V 4000 series engines, expected to reach around 17.5 knots at maximum speed, with a cruising speed of 12 knots and a transatlantic range of 4000nm.

The yachts' interiors will hold a stately feel, featuring custom wood and stone work throughout, built exclusively by the in-house design and interior outfitting team at Christensen Yachts.



Current yachts in the 50m Series include M/Y Odessa and M/Y Remember When.



Charter Superyacht Odessa

M/Y Odessa is available for charter with The Sacks Group.