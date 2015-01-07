Christensen Yachts: Experts in Perfection

Back in 2008, having built Christensen Shipyard from the ground up, Dave Christensen retired after 25 years’ service, safe in the knowledge that he had created a legacy of high-quality yacht construction.

But in more recent times, a new kind of thinking has been required to sustain the company’s global standing.

With a grand total of eight yachts in build this year, the semi-custom yacht builder stormed through the rough waters of the economic downturn to emerge as one of the busiest shipyards in America. And according to Christensen, key to its success has been a transformative new work ethic.

