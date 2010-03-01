Remember When offers a contemporary interior designed by Carol Williams & Associates and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms.

Powered by twin MTU engines, motor yacht Remember When can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range of 4,300 nautical miles at 11 knots.

The new Christensen yacht Remember When is listed with an asking price of $39.9 million. The yacht, which is built to ABS and MCA standards, will also be available for charter this summer.