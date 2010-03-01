Christensen's Remember When yacht for sale and charter with Merle Wood
Christensen’s new yacht Remember When will be for sale and for charter with Merle Wood when she is delivered this spring. The 49.38m yacht is in the final stages of construction and is due to be delivered from Christensen in April 2010.
Remember When offers a contemporary interior designed by Carol Williams & Associates and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms.
Powered by twin MTU engines, motor yacht Remember When can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range of 4,300 nautical miles at 11 knots.
The new Christensen yacht Remember When is listed with an asking price of $39.9 million. The yacht, which is built to ABS and MCA standards, will also be available for charter this summer.
