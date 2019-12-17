Although built in 2009, Bella Vita’s exterior architecture has been penned to retain a timeless sense of modernity and style in the characteristic fashion that only renowned designer Espen Oeino can produce.

It is her interiors, however, which truly separate Bella Vita as a standout charter yacht on today’s market. Stepping on-board this Lurssen classic, the scene is not dissimilar to that of a regal palace from the French Renaissance period, brought effortlessly into the modern day. Subtle shades of cream and white in smooth marble give a sense of classic luxury to her interiors, while soft materials and intricately thought-out lighting give this superyacht a sense of being a true home at sea.

There is no shortage of entertainment options on-board Bella Vita; from a choice of al fresco dining spaces to comfortable indoor lounges, guests can choose to enjoy an afternoon in her on-board cinema or an evening in one of her stylish deck bars. Bella Vita has all the features of a classic super yacht of elebated stature; from her 6 expansive decks and extensive choice of toys and tenders, to her aft deck helipad.

Yet it is not just her aesthetics which make Bella Vita stand out from the crowd. Despite having been launched a decade ago, the technological innovation fitted into this yacht’s design are remarkable even today, including an ice-strengthened hull design and stabilising system which render her perfect for exploration in comfort, whether cruising or at anchor.

For a charter of a lifetime, Bella Vita without question offers an experience like no other – and is available for charter this winter in the Caribbean with Moran Yacht & Ship.