Led by superyacht owner and real estate developer Charles 'Buddy' Darby, this new homeport is a $100 million infrastructure investment that immediately establishes St. Kitts as part of the popular yacht cruising circuit that includes Antigua, St. Maarten, and St. Barths.



This first phase of the marina includes 24 alongside 150 to 220-foot berths that offer rare freehold berth ownership opportunities and are open for 85 to 300-foot transient vessels. At full build-out, a shore-side village with restaurants, boutiques, and hotels will compliment the marina.



“The arrival of The Marina at Christophe Harbour comes at a time when the yachting industry is stronger than it has been in years,” said Darby. “New yacht builds are up, charter business is booming, and there is a real appetite for new destinations like St. Kitts and Nevis that provide unique experiences. The Federation clearly understands the impact of the yachting industry and has positioned itself to maximize that potential.”



The marina features a professionally engineered entry and turning basin, and is a designated point of entry with onsite-expedited clearance. Homeporting yachts will benefit from a port with ample marina facilities and safe harbour. As a superyacht owner, Darby and his team designed the marina knowing the needs and desires of yacht owners and crews. That includes offering significantly reduced bunkering costs due to no duties on the import or sale of fuel, 24/7 security, provisioning services, state-of-the-art pedestals, and a dock engineered to set the standard for future marinas.



“Proximity to so many Eastern Caribbean islands, a skilled team on the ground, and SALT Plage seaside bar within walking distance to the marina really makes Christophe Harbour an ideal place to homeport,” said former superyacht captain Aeneas Hollins who is now Christophe Harbour’s Director of Yachting. “A modern airport that can accommodate large aircraft and a private jet terminal both just 15 minutes away means ease of access for beginning and ending a charter.”

During this inaugural season, three nights of complimentary dockage will be available for vessels measuring 85’-300’. The Marina at Christophe Harbour is part of the larger resort community that features luxury single-family real estate properties and a members-only club. The Caribbean’s first Park Hyatt hotel and future Tom Fazio golf course are also under construction and will add even more incredible dimensions to what could be a new global superyacht hub set against the background of a truly beautiful island.

