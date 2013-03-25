The inspiration for the hull design came from America’s Cup yachts of the 1990-1997 eras. The displacement hull incorporated a beautiful hollow forward section, with a bow that sits nicely just above the water and a stern that just keeps rising upwards. The main focus for this concept was cruising in comfort; however, a more hands-on approach with the featured bullet helms may also be a owner’s or guest’s ideal adventure. The bullet helm was originally featured on the concept - Y146, as it was to gain in aerodynamics.”

Below the waterline Amor Fati incorporates an unusual forward-racked canting keel to improve vortex flow coming off the trailing edge, this also improve the centre of gravity and efficiency over longer distances. The anchoring system has been moved from the foredeck to a trap door on the underside of the hull and is located further aft and does not impact on the crew quarters. This allows the boat to sit with fewer disturbances at anchor due to the change of anchoring angle, which should have a positive effect for the owner and guests, but also the crew as well.

Above deck the innovations continue on the superstructure, as extra width, less angle and elegant curved features, wrap around the superstructure. This was designed to promote wave breaker characteristics to minimise washout through the cockpit. Forward of the superstructure, the tender will be housed on the foredeck and launched using a crane that folds back into the deck when not in use, as does the cradle that holds the tender.

Towards the stern, a set of stairs on each side leads down to another deck/swim platform, which can be made private on request. This includes a four-post awning setup, which can be easily installed by the crew, and is an area that hasn’t been utilised much on sailing yachts in the past, the same system applies to the cockpit.

Inside, the saloon has a large skylight which is the obvious feature, and allows more light to enter when using the lounge and bar area. Forward and down of the saloon, a small set of stairs leads to the main dining and lounge area for a more formal occasion. Past this point one can access the galley, forward crew quarters for six, crew mess, and laundry room. Access to guest suite, which can accommodate up to eight guests, is behind the saloon. The owner’s suite has access to the stern deck through a glass door which can function as a private deck. The hull also incorporates large port lights to increase owner and guests viewing.

Cruising speed under sail will vary from 12 to 18 knots depending on wind conditions and sail plan, while a top speed of 10 to 12 knots is expected under engine power. Alloy or a more lightweight vacuum-resin infused construction is recommended for the hull and superstructure. We have also begun construction of a scale model for testing purposes.