Chrysanthe S underwent a complete interior refit in 2006, six years after her successful launch at the Mangusta shipyard. She has a brand new Navi satellite system, and only 1400 original hours on MTU 16V2000 M90s, allowing her a top speed of 42 knots.

She has 3 staterooms that sleep 7 guests, plus crew quarters for 2. The yacht is in excellent condition having been looked after by professional crew. Chrysanthe S is now seriously for sale and has been relocated to Cesme Marina, Turkey where she will remain until sold.

Listed in a joint-central agency between Denison Yacht Sales, exclusive agents for North & South America, and Edmiston & Company, who hold the central for Europe and the Mediterranean, Chrysanthe S is available for sale at an asking price of €1,150,000.