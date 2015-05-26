This is the largest yacht to date in the Truly Classic range, built in accordance with MCA LY2 regulations. Combined with her highly optimised performance, this means Atalante will be able to compete in the major regattas such as the Spirit of Tradition race while also being enjoyed privately. Moreover, like all Claasen Truly Classics, behind her traditional looks are the very latest technologies and innovations.

Even before the mast and rig are completed, one of the main visual aspects of this graceful superyacht is apparent in the form of her deck layout. This includes both a private owner’s cockpit aft and a guest cockpit and deckhouse amidships, which is an instantly recognisable Hoek Design feature.



The Claasen craftsmen are now putting the finishing touches below decks to a classic interior with raised and fielded panelling, white painted panels above wainscot level, and a range of other classic details. The combination of fine materials and finish will create a serene ambiance for owner and crew alike.