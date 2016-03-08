To do this the new 90 foot sailing yacht must be state-of-the-art, finished to the highest standard and perform like no other Claasen has done before.

The construction process saw hull and insulation completed first, before carpentry work begins to imbue a sense of true character.

Work has also begun on Acadia‘s interior. All the woodwork is being put into the interior directly and the owner’s suite and guest cabins are more than half complete, with all furniture in place. The master suite was designed to offer direct access to the amidships section of the yacht, which is home to the saloon and it’s generous views.

The giant 35.60-metre keel-stepped mast and 11.40-metre boom are being made in carbon by Hall Spars in the Netherlands. The sail package will be supplied by Doyle and includes a mainsail, yankee and staysail, all of which will be operable from the cockpit. There is also a brilliant red and white top-down furling A3/asymmetrical.

The hull will be in a pristine white colour with a distinctive red underbody. “Acadia will greatly benefit from and integrate many of the ongoing improvements we have been implementing on recent Truly Classics such as the TC127 Atalante,” says Wouter van Rijn, project manager at Claasen. “She will represent another milestone in Claasen’s production and a further reminder of our yard’s premium standard capacities.”

Acadia will be completed in the early summer, with the launch slated for May 2016. In addition to this new Truly Classic 90, Claasen is currently also busy with a 77 ft Pilot Classic.