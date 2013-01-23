The Hoek 126ft is fully aluminium, providing structural strength with light weight, designed for racing. She will be classed and equipped under MCA LY2, ready for private use or charter.

The yacht will feature a traditional classic hull with a sweeping sheer line, and long overhangs. The layout on deck is based on a proven concept of a private master cockpit aft and a centrally positioned guest cockpit and deckhouse. These guest areas allow for both inside and outside dining and lounging.

The towering carbon rig will feature a full set of carbon rigging and suit of modern racing sails. Down below the main salon is positioned aft of the full width engine room and forward of the full width master stateroom. The salon will be fitted with a fireplace and high end entertainment systems. In the stateroom, mirrored around the centerline there will be a separate head and shower. Against the aft bulkhead there will be a king size bed flanked by comfortable seating on either side. All guest areas will be fitted with hull ports to provide the required natural light.

Forward of the engine room there are two generous guest cabins, one double and one twin. The area forward of the mast is reserved for the 5 crew members. A spacious galley and crew mess, laundry and three cabins. The yacht is scheduled to be completed in April 2015.