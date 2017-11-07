With the famed Dykstra Naval Architects behind the build, this stunning new addition to the global superyacht fleet echoes styles of bygone eras with cutting-edge performance.

Speaking at the launch, amongst the craftsmen responsible for bringing her to life, Project Manager Godfrey Cray commented: “The owner’s vision was for a modern classical yacht with a clean uncomplicated look, not a pirate ship but a modern, fashionable, chic looking yacht he also wanted performance, reliability and quality. A sailor’s yacht.”

Aquarius relies on carbon spars, booms and standing rigging to an air draft that maximizes sail area to add high-class performance to the owner’s vision of traditional style with a twist. Dark blue hull, elegantly low profile and acres of uncluttered decks are the first impression on offer with this ketch, and the details, we’re told, will be even more appealing within.

Styled by Mark Whiteley, the interior spaces with compliment the stripped-back profile, offering a relaxed home feel for families and friends, while offering split-level Master Cabin and design features such as gym and open guest areas filled with light to enjoy the water in true style.

Aquarius is now set to embark on her first set of sea trials before venturing to the Caribbean for the famed winds of Windward and Leeward islands in the West Indies. However, while details are still scarce, we look forward to bringing you more from Aquarius’ first foray with the water.