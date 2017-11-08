Capable of reaching 32 knots, the sporty nature of Zephyr was drawn by Federico Fiorentino and echoes the muscle cars of decades past. Keeping the high-performance angle of the source material, this sleek superyacht reflects the notion of speed with low profile, flowing lines and a lifestyle on board that brings the owner closer to the ocean.

Notable features include a 300sqm beach area covering the aft deck, which leads to an elevated sunbathing terrace with 5-metre long infinity swimming pool. The interior, styled by Alessandro Pulina, brings a sense of calm to the titular superyacht; working with huge areas and open windows to enhance the sense of being on the water.

Pair the lifestyle on board with Zephyr’s Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), a radical concept patented by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, and this superyacht delivers the best performance at the highest and lowest speed ranges, with more speed and more interior space than the previous generation of hulls.

The FDHF will revolutionize the flexibility in superyacht length and tonnage for future yacht design, merging with it a shallow draft and long range capabilities to create an outstanding all-rounder.

An exciting new direction for the Italian shipyard, Zephyr was introduced to the world at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and we look forward to bringing you more details as and when they emerge.