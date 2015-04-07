Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Classic Oceanco Superyacht Anedigmi is Sold

By Paul Joseph

Worth Avenue Yachts have announced the sale of the 49.68-metre motoryacht Anedigmi.

Formerly called ‘Achiever’, the custom built yacht was created by Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 1993 and has become a highly regarded vessel.

Las refitted in 2013, her interior is by Donald Starkey, while her exterior styling is the work of Gerhard Gilgenast.

The yacht features a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.12m (29'11"ft) and a 2.90m (9'6"ft) draft. She is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and bow thrusters to enhance manoeuverability.

Anedigmi has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots, max speed of 17.00 knots and a range of 5000.00 nm. from her 102,000.00l. fuel tanks.

As for accommodation, she can comfortably house up to 10 guests in 5 suits, along with up to 12 crew.

By Paul Joseph
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News