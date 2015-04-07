Formerly called ‘Achiever’, the custom built yacht was created by Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 1993 and has become a highly regarded vessel.

Las refitted in 2013, her interior is by Donald Starkey, while her exterior styling is the work of Gerhard Gilgenast.

The yacht features a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.12m (29'11"ft) and a 2.90m (9'6"ft) draft. She is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and bow thrusters to enhance manoeuverability.

Anedigmi has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots, max speed of 17.00 knots and a range of 5000.00 nm. from her 102,000.00l. fuel tanks.

As for accommodation, she can comfortably house up to 10 guests in 5 suits, along with up to 12 crew.