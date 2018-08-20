Classic Superyacht Alicia Completes Restoration

Peter Morton, the CEO of The SMS Group comments: “Today’s launch is a major positive milestone in another huge refit project for The SMS Group, all our colleagues and suppliers… whilst the project has been challenging, the end result is simply outstanding. M/Y Alicia is unquestionably beautiful."

Rebuilt from the keel up by the reputed repair team at SMS, Alicia is a 50m classic motoryacht built in the United States by Defoe shipyard in 1930. Launched as M/Y Janidore, she was one of only eight yachts to have been built by the East Coast yard. The vessel’s original naval architecture was by John H. Wells, and she has since undergone several refits, including an extensive lengthening refit in 1966 and again in 2006-7. Arriving in March 2015 at the Southampton shipyard, Alicia has again undergone extensive repair and reconstruction.

The project has required a complete rebuild of the yacht and her systems and has demanded a new hull from the aft machinery bulkhead forward and a completely new aluminium superstructure from Wight shipyard. The in-house team at SMS helped with the structural engineering, the mechanical design and installation, the electrical and hydraulic design and installation, as well as the interior and exterior outfitting.

With such a range of trades within the SMS group, the complete reconstruction of Alicia was able to take place within the 60m dock of the SMS shipyard and with all construction in one place in Southampton, the British owner was able to be a huge part in the process.

Chris Norman, the managing director of SMS comments: “M/Y Alicia has proven to be an equally challenging program of works over a three-year period. The owner’s inspirations stem from the vessels true form as M/Y Janidore. His attention to detail and passion have helped not only lead an inspired team but also restore a truly unique and genuinely wonderful classic to her former glory…By working in a genuinely transparent and honest fashion we’ve not only built a beautiful yacht we’ve also created a wonderful business. It’s been an honour to work with the owner, a real honour.”