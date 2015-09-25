Launched this year, Taransay is currently being showcased in Port Hercule and has been receiving significant attention. We sat down with Claudia Rossi of Rossinavi to find out more.

“Taransay is obviously something very different from Polaris and also from every other boat we built to this date,” she said. “It’s probably unique from all the other boats inside the show. In fact we won the Monaco award two days ago probably for this reason.

“And in any case for us it’s nothing so completely new because you can realise jus looking to our yachts that they are not equal, they are all different. Polaris is one style and Taransay is another one. It’s a maximum expression of our flexibility capabilities, so for us it’s proud to show it.

“[Taransay] is a classical looking yacht. Actually the technology and the materials are the same as another Rossinavi model yacht. Also the lifestyle on-board, you can live the sea life in another way, just enjoying in the very classical way cruising inside the bay for instance in a very quiet way.”

You can watch the full video interview with Claudia Rossi above this article.