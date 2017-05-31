Project Days

Part of an all-new explorer range of ICE Yachts, M/Y Days is under construction in the AES facilities in Turkey with the view of delivery to her owner in Spring 2018. As the project progresses, Burgess will be continuing their overview of the project while preparing to bring the explorer to the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018 for its world debut.

Its exterior design is a solid, rugged and stripped-back take on the contemporary explorer; hinting at unparalleled capability across the world with an immediate first impression of space throughout.

M/Y Days features an impressive volume of more than 1,800 GRT, with deck heights spanning over 2.70-metres and an incredible focus on owner privacy, with private access to sky-lounge and meeting room for an Owner looking to use Days for both business and pleasure.

Her huge beach club is another example of the unbridled space on board with a helipad on the foredeck to cater for any form of adventure, from the tropics to the arctic.

Future Projects

Furthermore to the marketing and management of the ICE Explorer 'Days', Burgess will also be bringing superyachts between 70 - 75 metres to the market from CCN Yachting and AES Yachts.

These projects are the conceptualisation of Italian designers Hot Lab, bringing a stylish exterior and interior design to a brand new project set to be unveiled at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show.